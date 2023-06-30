OBITUARY: Ronnie D. Romans

Ronnie D. Romans, age 73, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Veterans Hospital in Nashville.

He was a native of Alabama and served in the United States Air Force. Ronnie attended Midland Baptist Church.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Romans and Mary Etta Speegle Romans; wife, Mary Ann Romans; and brother, Robert Romans.

He is survived by son, Jack Romans; brothers, Thomas (Joyce) Romans, Gary (Barbara) Romans, Willard (Faye) Romans; sister, Shirley (Leonard) Brown; sister-in-law, Melody Romans; and grandchildren, Kylee Ann Romans and Payton Romans.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, June 30, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Clemons officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

