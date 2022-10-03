OBITUARY: Patsy Ruth Highland

Patsy Ruth Highland, June 28, 1946, to September 29, 2022. Devout Christian, loving wife, treasured mother, and inspiring grandmother. Patsy Ruth Highland lived her life with elegance, generosity and unrelenting faith.

She was a native of Memphis, TN and a daughter of the late William Earl and Lessie Virginia Henry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Highland.

Patsy is survived by her two children, Chad Clay (Robyn) and Nikki Baxter. Her six grandchildren: Audrey Baxter, Ryder Clay, Lily Baxter, Carrington Clay, Maddox Creach, Cayden Clay. As well as her niece Amy Williams (Tim).

Patsy graduated from Blue Mountain College in 1968. She was the student body president and was actively involved as a member of the BMC Alumni Association Board.

She was a Sunday school teacher for over fifty years. Fourty of those years she spent teaching at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

With the help of her husband Jim Highland, Patsy achieved her master’s degree at Trevecca Nazarene University and Ph. D. at Newburgh Theological Seminary. Patsy was a Licensed Professional Counselor who specialized in marriage and family. She and her husband Jim Highland founded Master Resources in 1990.

Patsy described Jim’s ministry as something that gave her and her family meaning, purpose and fulfillment. Together, their faith, service and commitment to the Lord has left a lasting legacy for their family. Patsy will be remembered as a faithful servant of the Lord, a woman devoted to prayer, and a dedicated mother, grandmother, and friend.

“Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life.” -Psalm 143:8

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 3:00 pm with Rev. Pam Pilote officiating. A private family graveside will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Patsy to Blue Mountain College, P.O. Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610.

