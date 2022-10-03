OBITUARY: Sandra Kay Jimison

Sandra Kay Jimison passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, she was 82 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hill and Ordonna Sanders and husband, Frank Jimison.

She is survived by her son, Gregory Scott Jimison; daughter, Lisa Crawford and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Jessica Burns and her husband Tyler, Justin Mote, Stephanie Crawford, Matthew Crawford, Stephen Crawford, Daniel Crawford; great-grandchildren, Lexi Burns, Jase Burns, and Eli Burns; sister, Barbara Morrison and her husband Bob; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Khalessi.

Mrs. Sandra was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Smyrna. She was a selfless and kind woman. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, October 3, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 5:00-7:00 PM. Graveside service will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Crawford, Greg Jimison, Justin Mote, Tyler Burns, Scot Mote, and Lance Bell. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Eagleville School, 500 Old Highway 99, Eagleville, TN, 37060.

