OBITUARY: Rickey Dale Currey

Rickey Dale Currey, age 68, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ozella Currey, son, Joey Dale Currey and daughter, Lori Currey Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Underwood Currey, son-in-law, Shawn Parker, brother, Lynn (Arlene) Currey, sisters, Lois Hale and Carol Lester, grandchildren, Brandon Utley, Cody Tyree, Lee Currey, Shawna Parker, Rickey Currey, Brianna Easterling, Kelsey McClure, Mia Isom, Cheyenne Currey and Raelynn Parker and Great-grandchildren, Bentley McClure, Riley Currey and Everleigh McClure.

A Chapel service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Dwight Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

