Monday, October 3, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Rickey Dale Currey
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Rickey Dale Currey

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
16
Rickey-Dale-Currey

Rickey Dale Currey, age 68, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ozella Currey, son, Joey Dale Currey and daughter, Lori Currey Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Underwood Currey, son-in-law, Shawn Parker, brother, Lynn (Arlene) Currey, sisters, Lois Hale and Carol Lester, grandchildren, Brandon Utley, Cody Tyree, Lee Currey, Shawna Parker, Rickey Currey, Brianna Easterling, Kelsey McClure, Mia Isom, Cheyenne Currey and Raelynn Parker and Great-grandchildren, Bentley McClure, Riley Currey and Everleigh McClure.

A Chapel service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Dwight Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleAn Immersive Nutcracker Experience is Coming to Nashville
Next articleOBITUARY: Patsy Ruth Highland
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.