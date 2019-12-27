Oleen Richards, age 95 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019. She was born in Rutherford County to the late Thomas Shelton Richards and Eva Lamb Richards. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley Richards, Ruby Richards, Earl Richards, and Tom Richards.

Ms. Richards is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Richards of Nashville; cousin, Gloria Young of Lascassas; niece, Betty Lynn of Maryville; and nephew, Bill Richards of Memphis. She was a long time resident of the Westvue neighborhood and work at the Canteen at MTSU. She later retired from the Rutherford County Creamery and was a homemaker.

Graveside service will be Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 30 minutes prior to the service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

The family would like to thank the nurses at staff at Community Care of Rutherford County for their excellent care of Ms. Richards during her time there.