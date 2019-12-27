Mrs. Burma Ruth Williams Roberts, age 93, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late Hettie Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Roberts and grandson, Samuel Wayne Roberts.

She is survived by her son, Larry Wayne Roberts and his wife Sandy; grandchildren, Sarah Jean Threet and her husband Dustin, Franklin Curtis Roberts, Brady Lee Roberts; cousins, Elsie Rogers, Vernon Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 10:00-1:00 PM with funeral service following at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.