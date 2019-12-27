Mr. Paul Martin Bowen, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late John C. and Alta Mae George Bowen. SFC Bowen, U.S. Army (Ret.) proudly served his country in the United States Army for 20 years. He was awarded with the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and a Purple Heart. Mr. Bowen then worked for and retired from Heritage Farms Dairy. Mr. Bowen was a faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Mr. Bowen is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gisela Hofman Bowen; children, Angela Bowen, John Bowen and his wife Sherry B., and Michael Bowen and his wife Sherry D.; he was “Papa” to six grandchildren, Rachel Ferrell and her husband Nick, Justin Bowen, Sarah Benderman and her husband Kevin, Carly Bowen, Spencer Bowen, and Michael David Bowen; two great-grandchildren, John Daniel Ferrell and Logan James Ferrell; sisters, Anne Davenport and Cassie Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four siblings, Leonard “Ray” Bowen, John “Richard” Bowen, Dorothy Adams, and James Robert “Sonny” Bowen.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Mike Norris will officiate. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mr. Bowen.