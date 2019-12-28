Rock legend and successful solo artist Stevie Nicks, member of one of the world’s best-selling bands Fleetwood Mac, will appear as a special guest with headliner Keith Urban at Nashville’s Music City Midnight concert, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Friday.

The Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville event on Tuesday, Dec. 31 is free and will feature a Music Note Drop at midnight, headliner Keith Urban, a multi-genre concert lineup of Nashville-based talent and live coverage on “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020” and CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.” This is the eleventh annual celebration and the fourth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

“To have someone of the caliber and stature of Stevie Nicks join Keith Urban on stage is an incredible way to cap off the year,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Nashville has worked hard to grow New Year’s Eve into a world-class event that brings global attention and economic impact to the city. Considering the evening’s diverse lineup, national broadcast coverage, and the addition of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist to the program, it’s clear that these efforts are working.”

Also joining the lineup with 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year and GRAMMY-winner Urban are special guest Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, and The 400 Unit; The Struts; Amanda Shires, Bren Joy; Kalie Shorr, Fisk Jubilee Singers; and DJ Dave Audé.

Last year’s record New Year’s Eve event generated an all-time high $23 million in direct visitor spending over 2017’s $22.3 million. Attendance also broke records with 175,000 to 200,000, exceeding the previous record in 2015 of 150,000.

Gates at Bicentennial Mall will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 with DJ Case Bloom providing entertainment before the Music Note is raised. The Fisk Jubilee Singers, an ensemble of students from Fisk University, will kick off the live music with a selection of spiritual music. The show’s highlight will be the traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display to usher in the New Year. GRAMMY-winner DJ Dave Audé also will be part of the lineup.

The returning Music City Gold Circle Party includes exclusive concert viewing area, food and beverage, indoor/outdoor party space, custom party favors and more. This VIP experience has limited tickets left.

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville is produced by the NCVC for the city of Nashville and presented by Jack Daniel’s. Partners include Advance Financial, Anderson Benson, Nashville International Airport, Nashville Farmers’ Market, Twice Daily, Monster Energy, Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk, The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee, Dr Pepper, Kroger, Metro by T-Mobile, Freebird, Yee Haw Brewing Company, The BIG 98, WSIX-FM, NASH FM 103.3 & 95.5 NASH ICON, Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Korbel, Budweiser, and Bud Light.

