OBITUARY: Nancy Crownover Sandvig

Nancy Crownover Sandvig, age 72, passed away Saturday morning from liver disease which was connected to her long struggle with ulcerative colitis.

She was a Murfreesboro native and the daughter of Tom and Virginia Crownover.

Nancy and Jeff—her husband of 47 years—met in Mrs. Peck’s Anglo-Saxon seminar at MTSU. (Nancy joked that our meeting was the only good thing that came out of that class for her.) She taught English at Shelbyville Central High and later became a school librarian.

She is survived by husband, Jeff, daughter Elizabeth C. S. Shaw (Matt), her sister Jackie Penner (Jim), nephews Tom and Jimmy, and niece Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siloam Health Care www.siloamhealth.org

Funeral service will be at 2:00 on Wednesday, October 23rd at St. Andrews Chapel in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Visitation will follow the service. Private service at a later in Evergreen Cemetery. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements, www.woodfinchapel.com

