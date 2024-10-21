OBITUARY: George Norman Mitchem

George Norman Mitchem of Murfreesboro, TN. passed away on October 15, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving family.

George was preceded in death by his Parents Norman and Gertrude Mitchem of Tanner, Missouri and his loving Son Jeffery Norman Mitchem of Shelbyville, TN.

George is survived by his Wife of 61 years, Mary Jane Mitchem (aka: George’s Precious) of Murfreesboro, TN; Daughters, Angela Grace (Barbara Savage) of Wartrace, TN and Kimberly Mitchem of Murfreesboro, TN; Sister, Shirley Ramsey of Mt. View, AR; Brothers, Richard Mitchem (Ella) of Jackson, MO. And Gary Mitchem of Gulfport, MS; Grandsons, Gage Estes (Kristina) of Murfreesboro, TN, Seth Mitchem of Murfreesboro, TN, Hunter Mitchem (Jami) of Bellevue, TN, Matthew Johnson of Eastpoint, FL; Granddaughters, Angel Estes Tedder (Gavin) of Murfreesboro, TN. And Samantha Mitchem of Nashville, TN; Great-Grandson, Damien Estes and Great-Granddaughters, Violet Estes, Marietta Mitchem and Lily Tedder.

George retired from Lewis Brothers Bakeries (Bunny Bread) in 2015 after a 42 year tenure. He was the Hardest worker and the most dedicated employee, not only at work but in EVERYTHING he did. He could ‘fix’ anything that broke and if it stopped working he could always get if going again.

George will be remembered as a Kind and a Gentle Man with an impeccable work ethic and integrity. His brilliant mind was punctuated with his fabulous sense of humor and quick wit. He was always ready with a smile and a kind word. Most of all, he will always be remembered as a true blue Family man. He worked and provided for his family and taught us all the value in family. He will be missed beyond words.

A visitation for George will be held Wednesday, October 23rd from 3:00-5:00 followed by a Celebration of Life service from 5:00-6:00 at the Church of God located at 2011 St. James Street Murfreesboro, TN. The family invites all of those that loved and knew him to come join them in his Celebration of Life. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

The family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation and/or The American Lung Association.

