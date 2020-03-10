Michelle Dawn Jackson Johnson, age 43 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Michelle was native of El Paso. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Peterson Jackson.

Michelle is survived by her sons, Derek Eady of Murfreesboro, TN, Coy Eady of Wartrace, TN, and Chase Johnson of the Fellowship community; father, Rodney Jackson of Alamogordo, NM; and brother, Jeffery Jackson of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 Pm to 6:00 PM at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 PM Thursday at Living Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

An online guestbook for the Johnson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, 615-459-3254.