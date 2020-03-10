The Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival (also known as SE-YA), which was scheduled to take place in Murfreesboro on the MTSU campus March 12 – 14 has canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, SE-YA organizers write:

It is with heavy hearts and deep regrets that the Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival Board of Directors announce the cancellation of SE-YA Book Fest 2020. We are devastated to share this news with you as we know that this event is one that many authors, students, and fans look forward to each year. At this time, we feel that we are unable to provide the same quality experience that has been our calling card over the last four years amid the high volume of cancellations because of the many unknown factors and concerns related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

About SE-YA Book Fest

The SE-YA Book Fest is designed to place teens and authors of young adult literature in a setting to interact about what they love most — YA lit! The primary goal of the Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival is to encourage and develop literacy in young adults by connecting them with authors, thereby advancing education in the community.

