OBITUARY: Melvin Clay Waldron

Melvin Clay Waldron of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, he was 82 years old.

A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Samuel Vaught and Mable Johnson Waldron.

Mr. Waldron was also preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.

Mr. Waldron is survived by sons, Michael Waldron of Ashland City, TN, Mark Waldron of Huntsville, AL, and Matthew Waldron of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Zac Waldron and Michelle Waldron; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Franklin Waldron of LaVergne, TN and Cecil Waldron of Antioch, TN; sisters Ernestine Jones of Gallatin, TN and Adrianna Pitts of Donelson, TN.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna two hours before the 12:00 PM service. Minister James Minor will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Woodlawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Waldron was a graduate of Lipscomb University, a member of the Church of Christ and retired from the State of Tennessee. In 1974, Mr. Waldron ran for Governor of the state of Tennessee on the Republican ticket.

