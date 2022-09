On Monday, September 19th at 6:15 the Titans (0-1) will be in Buffalo to face the Bills (1-0) on ESPN.

Josh Allen and the Bills took care of business against the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams (0-1) in week 1. Buffalo has been regarded as a title contender and Allen is in the MVP conversation.

The Titans have defeated the Bills two seasons in a row and hope to recreate the success they have had against them. Tennessee leads the all-time series with a record of 30-19.