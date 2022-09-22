OBITUARY: Matthew Brian Morehead

Matthew Brian Morehead, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Beloved by his mother, Susan Douglas (Bob), and brothers Troy Morehead (Vickie) and Keith Morehead, step-sisters, Jennifer Plattenburgh (Randy) and Donna Brewer (Steve).

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph J. Morehead.

Matt graduated from Davidson Academy and Middle Tennessee State University with a BA in Graphic Arts. He was passionate about and talented in art and photography. He worked as a manager of people and warehouse operations most recently for Geodis, as well as MyOfficeProducts, Inc.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 2 pm followed by a graveside service at Hendersonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Hendersonville, TN. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com

