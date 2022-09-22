Thursday, September 22, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Matthew Brian Morehead
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Matthew Brian Morehead

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
0
Matthew-Brian-Morehead

Matthew Brian Morehead, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Beloved by his mother, Susan Douglas (Bob), and brothers Troy Morehead (Vickie) and Keith Morehead, step-sisters, Jennifer Plattenburgh (Randy) and Donna Brewer (Steve).

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph J. Morehead.

Matt graduated from Davidson Academy and Middle Tennessee State University with a BA in Graphic Arts. He was passionate about and talented in art and photography. He worked as a manager of people and warehouse operations most recently for Geodis, as well as MyOfficeProducts, Inc.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 2 pm followed by a graveside service at Hendersonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Hendersonville, TN. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleRCS Celebrates the Return of the Campus School Chickens!
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.