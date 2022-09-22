OBITUARY: Herbert ‘Roger’ Dillon

Mr. Herbert “Roger” Dillon passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at National Health Care, he was 75 years old.

He was born on February 11, 1947 at the old Rutherford County Hospital.

He grew up in the Walter Hill community hunting and fishing. He was known to many as “Catfish”. He worked at Better Bilt Aluminum and later as a service technician for Properties Unlimited of TN. He never met a stranger and was a kind and thoughtful man.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Dillon, Sr, and Lena Jane Nickens Dillon as well as a son Steven Michael Dillon.

He is survived by his brother Richard Dillon Jr and wife Linda Dillon, his son Kenneth Dillon, and stepdaughter Sherrie Williams and her husband H.S. Williams of North Carolina. He is survived by grandchildren Brandon Dillon, Ethan Williams, and Shelby Lockwood. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept 26th, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery at 11:00 with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

