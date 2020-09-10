Mary Alice Penney Nelms, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A native of Daisy, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Hazel Shadwick Penney. Mrs. Nelms was also preceded in death by her husband, William P. “Bill” Nelms.

Mrs. Nelms is survived by her son, Porter Nelms and his wife Shelley; daughter, Pam Nelms Truitt and her husband Brad all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, William “Will” Nelms, III, Jay Robert Truitt, Brenna Truitt, Kara Nelms, Jordan Vandiver, and Kelsey Vandiver Choi; and five great-grandchildren all of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A private family graveside will be held at Evergreeen Cemetery with Rev. Robert Truitt officiating. Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Nelms was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a homemaker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in memory of Mrs. Nelms.

