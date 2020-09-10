Bertha Campbell McClenny, age 92 of Murfreesboro died Monday September 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, E.B. and Myrtle Campbell, and her first husband Lee Campbell.

Mrs. McClenny was a native of Tullahoma and a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Nashville Business College. She was employed by the IRS in Computer Operations and later Depart of Personnel, State of Tennessee, where she retired. Mrs. McClenny was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Lt. Col Jacob McClenny; son, Phil Campbell and wife Kathy of California; grandchildren, Holly Campbell of California, Christine Campbell of Georgia, John Campbell of Jackson; sister, Lorraine Singer of Murfreesboro, and step-daughter, Wanda Harrison.

Special thanks to the management and staff at Adams Place where she spent her final years and special thanks to Dr. Shannon.

Visitation will be 10:00AM Friday until Funeral service at 11:00AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

