The family of 23-year-old John Nease II hasn’t seen or communicated with him since June 2020.

According to his family, Nease had been living in Murfreesboro. His family advised he had gone to the Journey Home on West Castle Street in the past to clean up.

He was reported missing and entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database on September 8, 2020.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Houston Nease II, Contact Det. James Abbot at 629-201-5523.