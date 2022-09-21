Wednesday, September 21, 2022
OBITUARY: Marcia Lou Neeley Worley
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Marcia Lou Neeley Worley

Marcia Lou Neeley Worley, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022.

She was born in Lancaster, Ohio and resided in Murfreesboro for 42 years.

Marcia was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Snider Neeley of Wisconsin and sister, Suzanne Beetham of Austin, TX.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, William “Bill” Worley; sons, Todd (Holly)Worley and Doug (Donna) Worley; grandchildren Kara and Braden Worley; sister, Polly (Bill) Kasdorf; and brother, Tom (Loretta) Neely.

Marcia was a member of First United Methodist Church and also attended World Outreach Church. She retired from teaching and later retired from the Radiology Department of the Alvin York VA Hospital. Marcia was active and served many years with the Murfreesboro Lioness Club.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with the funeral to follow at 12:00 PM. Chaplain Joel Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Marcia.

An online guestbook for the Worley family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

 

