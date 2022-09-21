OBITUARY: Glen Tucker Jackson

Glen Tucker Jackson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to the Lord on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, he was 33 years old.

Glen is survived by his parents, Gary and Reba (Lee) Jackson of Murfreesboro, and his brother, Lee Fynis Jackson of Worcester, Massachusetts. Glen also leaves behind his cherished Aunt Janet, Uncle Allen, and many beloved cousins and friends.

Glen is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Kellum Lee and Lillie (Toombs) Lee of Smyrna; Fynis Edward Jackson and Ruth (Tankersley) Jackson of Smyrna, and his Uncle, Michael E. Jackson of Denver, Colorado.

Raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Glen was a member of the Church of Christ and earned his Associates Degree, attending Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington. Glen enjoyed seeing movies, taking long drives, music, and was a talented pianist. Above all, Glen loved his family, spending time with them, taking trips with them or to see them, and going out for walks with his mother.

Glen believed in serving his country and joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. In 2012, Glen was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom where he helped defend against the Taliban attack on the British Camp Bastion airfield in the Helmand province. During his service in the Marine Corps, Glen was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (W/1 Star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan, Meritorious Mast, and the Expert Rifle Qualification Badge.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna on Friday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Burial will be private at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro at a later date. Memorial gifts may be directed to Kedron United Methodist Church in Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/