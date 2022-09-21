Wednesday, September 21, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: William D. Winfrey
Obituaries

OBITUARY: William D. Winfrey

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
0
William-D.-Winfrey

Mr. William D. Winfrey passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, he was 79 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Mildred “Marie” Carney Winfrey; and sister, Nancy Winfrey.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Winfrey; son, Marcus Dean Winfrey; brother, James “Jimmy” Winfrey; sister, Judy Swindell; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Winfrey was an employee of Bridgestone for 30 years. He was a simple, determined, and down to earth man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working on projects around their home. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Jonathan Lamar Rhyne
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.