OBITUARY: William D. Winfrey

Mr. William D. Winfrey passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, he was 79 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Mildred “Marie” Carney Winfrey; and sister, Nancy Winfrey.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Winfrey; son, Marcus Dean Winfrey; brother, James “Jimmy” Winfrey; sister, Judy Swindell; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Winfrey was an employee of Bridgestone for 30 years. He was a simple, determined, and down to earth man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working on projects around their home. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/