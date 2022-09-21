OBITUARY: Melody Lynne Bailey

Melody Lynne Bailey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, she was 67 years old.

She was a native of Haslett, MI and was preceded in death by her father, Norman Shuck.

Mrs. Bailey attended Blackman United Methodist Church and was retired as Dr. Saraswat’s office manager. Her most proud accomplishment was being a mom, grandmother, aunt, and caring for generations of children.

She is survived by her daughters, Helen Campbell and husband Marshall, Heather Bailey and husband John Burns; grandchildren, Alex and Andrea Campbell, Oliver Burns and Martin Burns; husband, Paul Bailey; mother; Kay Shipley Clark; brother, Larry Boyd; sister, Pam Ide; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army https://give.salvationarmyusa.org or Blackman United Methodist Church Children Ministries. https://blackmanumc.com/giving/

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be 4:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with David Stockton officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Michigan. www.woodfinchapel.com

