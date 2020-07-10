Lorie DeAnne Bouldin, age 44 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A native of Ft. Campbell, KY, she was the daughter of Susan Grissom Bouldin Jones of LaVergne, TN, and the late Carmon Laverne Bouldin.

Lorie is survived by her mother, Susan Jones of LaVergne, TN; sister, Melissa Bouldin of Portland, OR; grandmother, Melba Bouldin of McMinnville, TN; aunt, Jennifer Anderson of McMinnville, TN; longtime partner, Anthony Harris of LaVergne, TN; and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Shad Carnes officiating. A visitation with the family will be Sunday, one hour prior to the Celebration of Life.

Lorie was a member of the Church of Christ and a health care worker.

