Murfreesboro, TN – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested the person who shot and killed a Murfreesboro man Thursday evening, July 9.

The suspect, Zolan Miles, 21, turned himself in at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the shooting. He was interviewed by MPD detectives and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim, Rodney Armstrong, 29, was shot twice in the back yard of his Maylon Drive home around 7:47 p.m. Medics transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation reveals Armstrong had a disagreement with Miles before being shot. There was a group of five others who witnessed the shooting and then took off running.

Miles remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $450,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on October 5.