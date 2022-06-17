Lewis Orbin Beck, Jr. age 67 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Beck was a native of Clinton Co. Kentucky was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Orbin, Beck, Sr., and Ora Mae Clark Beck, a sister, Mable Ruth Beck.

Mr. Beck was a member of the Methodist Church and retired from Firestone/Bridgestone in La Vergne. He was past president of the USW Local 1055 Union at Firestone/Bridgestone.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Beck and children; Melissa Beck and wife Laura Bielak and Mickey Beck and wife Jana; grandchildren; Tyler & Seth Beck; sister, Marcia Beck.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday and 11:00 AM until Funeral service at 12:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, with Raymond Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

