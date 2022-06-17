Mrs. Peggy Ann Finley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, she was 77 years old.

She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Robert E. and Mary Frances Perrell Lester.

Mrs. Finley was a dietary aide at Northfield Elementary School for over ten years. She was known as the “Margarita Momma” and had a happy spirit about her. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Mrs. Finley is survived by her daughters, Tammy Finley and Lisa Lester; grandson, Michael Lester and his wife Meagan; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Lester, Cierra Lester, Cora Lester, Austin Harris, and Blake Harris; great-grandson, Ryder Harris; sister, Linda Hasty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert W. Lester, and her granddaughter, Amanda Harris.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

