Kathy Ann Inman, age 60, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles William and Betty Meeks Cleveland; father in law, Jim Inman; niece, Nikki Lightfoot; nephew, Ross Martin; and lifetime best friend, Teresa Manson.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Inman; son, Trent Inman and his wife Madison; daughter, Tori Herring and her husband Tanner; brother, Charles Cleveland and his wife Sherrie; sisters, Lynn Parker, Sue Baggett, Beverly Moss; mother in law, Colleen Inman; and many other family and friends.

Kathy enjoyed traveling, photography, and tending to her flowers. She loved serving her Lord and helping others any way she could. Her smile lit up the room and everyone was sure to get their Mrs. Kathy hug. She was a kind, joyful and selfless woman who always put others before herself and made sure her family was taken care of.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and again Monday, November 22nd from 9:00-12:00 PM. Funeral service will be at the conclusion of visitation on Monday at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ben Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy McGee, Chad Martin, Todd Martin, Nathan Lightfoot, Phoenix Parker, and Parker Richardson.

