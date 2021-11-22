Titans (8-3) Vs. Texans (2-8), November 21.

Final Score: 22-13

The Titans continue to lose key players to injuries and let this game slip away.

Despite this loss they still stand at the top of the AFC South. However this game may have a lingering effect. AJ Brown joins the list of injured players as he left this game in the first half.

Tyrod Taylor rushed for 2 touchdowns and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked 3 field goals which was the Texans only other scores. Both teams made plenty of mistakes in this contest that could have cost them. It was a sloppy game but that’s how these divisional games turn out between these squads no matter the records.

Tennessee had 2 chances late in the game to take the lead but Houston forced 3 turnovers in the 4th quarter alone.

Ryan Tannehill threw 4 interceptions and Desmond King II snagged two of them. Before this game, he did not have one in nearly 3 seasons. The weather definitely played a factor in this matchup but the Titans quarterback looked uncomfortable all afternoon. Tannehill is being forced to use their third and fourth string players on offense.

Despite out-gaining the Texans 420 to 190 yards they were only able to put up two touchdowns. Tennessee’s defense did their part by forcing the Texans to punt 7 times.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught 7 passes for 107 and showed signs that he may be able to carry some of the load moving forward. The Titans continue to run by committee using Adrian Peterson, Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman as they combined for exactly 100 yards.

The Titans will begin to prepare for the Patriots on the road next week at noon. This will be the first time they have played since the playoffs in 2020 which was Tom Brady’s last game with New England.