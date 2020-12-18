Ms. Karen Leigh Duvall, age 58, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN to Raymond Lee and Bertha Peterson Duvall. Karen was a faithful member of Family Worship Center. She worked in children’s ministry for many years before beginning her own nonprofit organization to help teach English to the Hispanic community.

Karen is survived by her mother, Bertha Duvall; brother, Mark Duvall; brother-in-law, Joe Brown; niece, Erin Belcher and her husband Jonathan; and nephews, Joseph Brown and his wife Lindsay, Isaac Brown, and Samuel Brown. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Lee Duvall, and sister, Kerry Brown.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 2:00pm until 3:00pm at Family Worship Center. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:00pm at Family Worship Center.

