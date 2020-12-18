Charles Dwayne King, age 64 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday December 15, 2020. He was a native of Signal Mountain and was preceded in death by his son, Elliott King; parents, Charles E. King and Dorothy Jean Griffith King.

Mr. King was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church and was a retired Contractor and Homebuilder.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy King; son, Brian King and wife Megan of Murfreesboro; sisters; Brenda Everett and husband Gary, Karen Holloway and husband Lloyd, Becky Edmonds and husband Glenn.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date at Fellowship United Methodist Church. www.woodfinchapel.com

