OBITUARY: Joseph Cleveland Floyd

Mr. Joseph C. Floyd (Joe), 64, of the Bellwood Community of Lebanon, Tennessee ended a lengthy battle with cancer Saturday, January 25, 2025, surrounded by his devoted family.

Mr. Floyd was born May 10,1960 in Bridgeport, AL., the son of the late Preston Willard Floyd and Eliza Elizabeth Floyd.

Along with his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth Floyd, Keith Floyd, Terry Floyd, Jerry Floyd, and Lonnie Floyd.

Joe is survived, and loved, by his children, Stacey Siegrist (Elijah), Stephanie Saltsman (Lee) and Josh Floyd (Thomas), and his cherished special friend Heather Stafford, all from Lebanon, Tennessee. Grandchildren: Zack Floyd, Tyler Shelton, Kiara Taylor-Linhares (Bryan), Makayla Shelton, Austin Kuohn and two great-grandchildren. Siblings: Patricia Merrick, Peggie Floyd, Arnold Floyd (Rita), Thomas E. Floyd, Bo Floyd (Sheila), Darlene Floyd, Doris Posey (Randy), Debbie Howard (Randall), Judy Thapa, Melinda Kay Wilemon (William), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joe was an extraordinary and generous man who knew no stranger. He was passionate about being outdoors. He especially loved fishing, gardening and travel expeditions with family and friends. This loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind.