John Patrick Heffernan of Murfreesboro, TN, died Monday, February 3rd, 2020. John was born in Danville, KY to the late James Cyril Herffernan, Sr. and Charlotte Erskine Whitelaw on October 1st, 1954. After earning his master’s degree, John worked as a national sales manager for SKF USA. John loved to golf, his favorite course being the one he was playing.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Martin Heffernan; brothers, Jim Heffernan of Decatur, AL and Dave Heffernan of Greeneville, TN; sisters, Peggy Phelan (Pete) of Hanson, KY; Mary Stanford (Alan) of Smyrna, TN; and Patti Neas of Greeneville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.