Funeral services for Johnny Eakes, 73, lifetime resident of Rutherford County, will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6th, at 2:00 PM. Mr. Eakes died on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents Martha Belle and Claude White Eakes, his wife Clara and his son Jonathan. He is survived by son Parker (Kim) Eakes and granddaughter Abby; siblings Kenneth (Pam) Eakes of Seattle, Washington, and Garey (Earlene) Eakes, Patricia Walker, and Janice (Lin) Smith, all of Murfreesboro; two nieces; eight nephews; uncle Roy Eakes of Murfreesboro; and special loved ones Allie Tallant and her daughter Nora Ridley.

Johnny graduated from Central High School in 1964 and attended MTSU. He served 4 years in the Army Security Agency during the Vietnam War. He taught Graphic Design and coached baseball at Riverdale High School. He retired in 2019 after working 30 years at the Alvin C. York Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Johnny loved sports and played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball where he was also part of the well-known Duffy Boys. He was a Christian and served as a member of the Murfreesboro Elks Lodge for many years.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 till 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 with services at Jennings and Ayers at 2:00 PM and burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Military OneSource in his honor by calling 800-342-9647 or website www.militaryonesource.mil.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.