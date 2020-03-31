Joe Daniel “Dan” Bond, age 60, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County. Dan was a member of the Christian faith. He was an avid fan of UT sports and was also extremely proud to be the owner and operator of his School bus that he drove for Rutherford County schools.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; Joe Edward and Rachel McElyea Bond. He is survived by his wife, Jody Lynn Minton Bond of Murfreesboro, son, Thomas “TJ” Bond of Colorado, daughters; Cindy (Robert) Johns of Woodbury, Ashley (Josh) Black of Greenbrier, Katelyn Barney of Murfreesboro and Tiffany Staggs of Murfreesboro, sister, Mary (Mike) Patterson of Murfreesboro, grandchildren; Bailey Bond, Blake Bond, Isaiah Bogle, McKenzie Bond, Isaiah Johns, James Johns, Malakhi Bond, Mary Grace Bond, Gavin Barrett, Lincoln Black, Adriana Black, Bentley Black, Braedan Staggs and Lucas Pruskowski and great grandchild, Sofia Johns.

A Memorial service will be held for Dan at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.