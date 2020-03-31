Linda G. Romans, age 71, passed away at the Alive Hospice facility in Murfreesboro March 23, 2020. She was born in Mt Clemens, Michigan and lived in Rutherford County for the past 64 years.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Jack December and Florence Zilks December; husband, William Romans; and brother, Jack December. She is survived by her son, Aaron Ehrenberg; daughter, Sara (Nicholas) Nelson; brother, Michael December; sisters, Janice Tappy, Patricia Hofstetter, Carol Kulas, Theresa Chapman and grandchildren, Madison Ehrenberg, Kaeghan Ehrenberg, Aydan Ehrenberg, Lydia Nelson and Cleo Nelson, Maebry Nelson.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.