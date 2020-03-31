Metro Police Department

South Precinct detectives are on the lookout for James Mahoney, 37, who is believed to have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding this morning’s fatal shooting of Chrishaun Lash, 24. Lash was shot in the neck while confronting a man seated behind the wheel of a car in the 3200 block of Autumn Drive in Antioch.

Mahoney is presently being sought for questioning in regard to the homicide, although he is also wanted on outstanding aggravated burglary and domestic assault warrants issued last Friday for attacking his former girlfriend in her home. Anyone seeing Mahoney or knowing where he may be staying is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This morning’s 12:30 a.m. fatal shooting of Lash is related to a dispute between two women. A female friend of Lash complained to him that she had been assaulted late Sunday night by a woman on Autumn Drive during an argument over a man. Lash and several others got into a car and drove to Autumn Drive to confront the woman about the assault. They found her and a man sitting in a Chrysler 300. Lash reportedly confronted the man, resulting in the fatal gunshot. The car then sped off.

Lash, of Murfreesboro, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

