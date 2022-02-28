Jessie Marie Wright, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the age of 89.

She was a native of Tiftonia, GA, and was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan W. Walker and Annie Pauline Tinker Walker, father of her children James Wright, Sr and special friend, Glen Campbell.

She was a member of Florence Baptist Church.

Mrs. Wright is survived by her children, James “Joe” Wright, Jr. and wife Dot, Teresa “Susie” Perry and husband Lonnie, Gail Petty and husband Randy; grandchild, Frank Newman; great-grandchild, Samantha Broden; sister; Blanche Pinkerton; brother, David Walker and wife Jeanette; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Pastor Trey Gambill will officiate. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

