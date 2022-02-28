Clifton Lee Piner, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the age of 89.

A native of Newport, NC, he was the son of the late Lee Borden and Pruddie Lockhart Piner.

Mr. Piner was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mayola Yates Piner, wife Jackolyn “Jackie” Edwards Piner, stepsister, Joyce Kristoff, and daughter-in-law, Cathy Piner.

Mr. Piner received his degrees from MTSU and Vanderbilt University. After graduating with a mechanical engineering degree from Vanderbilt in 1962, he began working with Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, TN, and stayed with Eastman until his retirement in 1994.

While living in Kingsport, he was an active member of the Brookmead Church of Christ in Johnson City and later with the Kingsport Church of Christ where he served as an Elder for several years.

He and his wife moved to Murfreesboro in 2013 and were members of Northfield Blvd. Church of Christ. He deeply loved and cared for his wife, Jackie, for 63 years. And he loved his three children, grandchildren as well. Above all, he dearly loved the Lord and loved reading His word and following His revealed will.

Mr. Piner is survived by sons, Rodney Piner of Limestone, TN, Alan Piner and his wife Julie of Indianapolis, IN, daughter, Tina Jobe and her husband David of Murfreesboro, TN; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 28, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Minister Cameron Piner, Minister Ron Edwards, and David Jobe officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with grandsons and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Piner family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/