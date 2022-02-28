James Russell Farris of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the age of 66.

He was a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the time of his death.

Jim was born on August 20, 1955 in Louisville, KY. He attended Eastern Kentucky University and went on to earn a graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He dedicated forty years of service and leadership as the CEO of multiple hospitals including Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, KY; Wabash General Hospital in Mt. Carmel, IL; and Union County Hospital in Anna, IL. He was a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He actively served his community, participating in the Rotary Club and Lions Club for many years.

A man of many interests and talents, he was an outdoorsman, a woodworker, and a cyclist. Over the years, he also explored photography, learned the violin, and earned a black belt in Taekwondo alongside his son. The most important things in his life, however, were his God and his family. A devoted Christian, he served his Lord in all aspects of his life and shepherded others along the way. He was a member of the Northfield Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Jim was the beloved husband of Robin Nunn Farris for 43 years. He was a loving father and guide to his three children and a proud Granddad to his four grandchildren. He loved deeply and lived to provide and care for his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lanier Farris, and his mother, Marie Emge Farris.

He is survived by his wife Robin Nunn Farris; daughters Lindsey (Josh) Slaughter and Megan Farris; son Ryan (Audrey) Farris; sister Cheryl Farris; and grandchildren Ava, David, Cora, and Thatcher. His memory is cherished by all.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 1 from 1-3 PM CST at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 3 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will be at 12 PM EST on Wednesday, March 2 at Sonora Cemetery in Sonora, Kentucky.

