Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Janet Rachelle Phillips

By Jennifer Haley
Janet Rachelle Phillips passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 50 years old.

She was a native of Florida and a resident of Rutherford County. Janet was a client of Journey’s Community Living for Adults with disabilities and leaves many special friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, Walter Phillips.

She is survived by her mother, Elaine Bond Evans and sister, Beverly Adams Ferguson (James). She was the proud aunt of her nieces, Megan Ferguson Vazquez (Macario) and Molly Ferguson Fisher (Chuck). She was also the proud great aunt to Sebastian and Oliver Vazquez.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

