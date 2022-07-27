2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: List of Ineligible Items

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

In addition to clothing that is over $100 and computers that cost more than $1,500, there are several other items that are not eligible for the tax-free weekend. We’ve provided a list below.

Here is the list of items NOT eligible for tax-free weekend

Belt Buckles Belt buckles sold separately are not exempt. Belts, tool Boots, ski Breathing Masks Bridal apparel, other than gowns or veils Briefcases Cell Phones, including smart phones Clothing Accessories or Equipment Incidental items worn on the person or in conjunction with clothing. Compact Disks Computer storage media Computer Software Basic computer software purchased with a bundled system is exempt. Individually purchased software and upgraded software purchased with a bundled system is taxable. Computer Storage Media Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink). Cosmetics Diskettes Computer storage media Electronic Readers Electronic Schedulers School computer supply Emblems Emblems sold separately are not exempt. Fabric Face Shields Fins, swim Glasses, safety Globes Gloves, protective or welders’ Gloves, sports Goggles, safety Goggles, sports Guards, sports hand, elbow, mouth, shin Hair Notions Handbags Hard Hats Hearing Protectors

Helmets Jewelry Jump Drives Computer storage media Leased Items Maps Paintbrushes, other Paintbrushes not used for artwork are taxable. Paints, other Only acrylic tempora, or oil paints defined as school art supplies are exempt. Patches Patches sold separately are not exempt. Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) School computer supply Printer Ink School computer supply Printer Paper School computer supply Printer Supplies School computer supply Printers School computer supply Protective Equipment Items for human wear and designed as protection of the wearer against injury or disease or as protections against damage or injury of other persons or property, but not suitable for general use. Reference Books Reference Maps Rented Items Respirators, paint or dust School Computer Supplies Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink). School Instructional Material Reference books, and reference maps and globes. Textbooks and workbooks exempt under existing law. Sewing Equipment & Supplies Sewing Materials Materials that become part of clothing are not exempt. Shoes, ballet or tap Shoes, cleated or spiked Shoulder Pads for Dresses, Jackets, etc. Shoulder Pads, sports Skates, roller and ice Ski Boots Skin Diving Suits