Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEvents2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: List of Ineligible Items
EventsFeaturedKids & FamilyNews

2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: List of Ineligible Items

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
25

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

In addition to clothing that is over $100 and computers that cost more than $1,500, there are several other items that are not eligible for the tax-free weekend. We’ve provided a list below.

Here is the list of items NOT eligible for tax-free weekend

Belt Buckles

Belt buckles sold separately are not exempt.

Belts, tool

Boots, ski

Breathing Masks

Bridal apparel, other than gowns or veils

Briefcases

Cell Phones, including smart phones

Clothing Accessories or Equipment

Incidental items worn on the person or in conjunction with clothing.

Compact Disks

Computer storage media

Computer Software

Basic computer software purchased with a bundled system is exempt. Individually purchased software and upgraded software purchased with a bundled system is taxable.

Computer Storage Media

Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink).

Cosmetics

Diskettes

Computer storage media

Electronic Readers

Electronic Schedulers

School computer supply

Emblems

Emblems sold separately are not exempt.

Fabric

Face Shields

Fins, swim

Glasses, safety

Globes

Gloves, protective or welders’

Gloves, sports

Goggles, safety

Goggles, sports

Guards, sports hand, elbow, mouth, shin

Hair Notions

Handbags

Hard Hats

Hearing Protectors

page2image1060786096

Helmets

Jewelry

Jump Drives

Computer storage media

Leased Items

Maps

Paintbrushes, other

Paintbrushes not used for artwork are taxable.

Paints, other

Only acrylic tempora, or oil paints defined as school art supplies are exempt.

Patches

Patches sold separately are not exempt.

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

School computer supply

Printer Ink

School computer supply

Printer Paper

School computer supply

Printer Supplies

School computer supply

Printers

School computer supply

Protective Equipment

Items for human wear and designed as protection of the wearer against injury or disease or as protections against damage or injury of other persons or property, but not suitable for general use.

Reference Books

Reference Maps

Rented Items

Respirators, paint or dust

School Computer Supplies

Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink).

School Instructional Material

Reference books, and reference maps and globes. Textbooks and workbooks exempt under existing law.

Sewing Equipment & Supplies

Sewing Materials

Materials that become part of clothing are not exempt.

Shoes, ballet or tap

Shoes, cleated or spiked

Shoulder Pads for Dresses, Jackets, etc.

Shoulder Pads, sports

Skates, roller and ice

Ski Boots

Skin Diving Suits

page3image258476576

Smart Phones

Sport or Recreational Equipment

Items designed for human use and worn in conjunction with an athletic or recreational activity that are not suitable for general use.

Sunglasses

Telephones

Thread

Thumb Drives

Tool Belts

Trade or Business, items used in

Umbrellas

Video Game Consoles

Wallets

Watches

Welders’ Gloves

Wetsuits

Yarn

Zippers

 

Previous articleMayor McFarland Holding Livestreamed Briefing on Facebook and CityTV, July 27
Next articleOBITUARY: Janet Rachelle Phillips
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.