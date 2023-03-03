OBITUARY: James Edwin Smith

James Edwin Smith, age 72, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

He was a native of Soddy, TN and was preceded in death by his mother Ellen Elizabeth Card Smith and his father James Clarence Smith.

Jim was a graduate of Tennessee Technology University with a degree in Industrial Technology. He was also a huge fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs, winners of back-to-back national football championships. He’d want to give everyone a big GO DAWGS!

He was an engineering safety consultant for various commercial insurance companies for over 35 years, the most recent being Great American Insurance Company. He retired in 2019 and spent most of his time on gardening and home improvement.

Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Margaret and his adored 7-year-old miniature schnauzer, Higgins. They loved going on adventures together.

There will be a ceremony of friendship and memories on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to PAWS, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro TN. Donations can be made online at their website PAWS.RutherfordCountyTN.gov.

