Reeves-Sain Drug Store in Murfreesboro to Re-open Soon

Murfreesboro will have a good reason to celebrate this Monday as a beloved hometown business re-opens its doors.

Reeves-Sain Drug Store, “Murfreesboro’s Hometown Pharmacy,” will officially begin operating again on Monday, March 6 in its former location at 1801 Memorial Road.

Founded in 1980, Reeves-Sain was one of the leading independent pharmacies in the South, providing top-level pharmacy services and personalized customer service. The pharmacy was acquired by Fred’s in 2015, and was closed in 2018 when Fred’s closed its entire business operation.

Rick Sain, one of the original owners, is set to re-open the business in partnership with fellow owners and pharmacists Taylor Black and Mark Moore. Black, who started working at Reeves-Sain when he was 15, is the owner and founder of Black’s Apothecary, which has operated in Murfreesboro since 2019. As part of this reopening, Black will be closing his business and integrating its client list into the new Reeves-Sain. Moore is an experienced pharmacist in Lebanon, Tennessee, with a focus on compounding, and will be providing his services to the Reeves-Sain community.

In making the announcement, Sain said, “this is exciting news for us to deliver to the Murfreesboro and Rutherford County community, and I am humbled by the initial response and many good wishes I’ve received. I am pleased in particular to partner with Taylor and Mark in the ownership, operation and leadership of Reeves-Sain. They are talented pharmacists who share the Reeves-Sain commitment to customer service and healthcare. I trust look forward to working with them to serve this community.”

Perhaps the most anticipated word is that the award-winning Reeves-Sain Soda Shoppe will be returning, now with Murfreesboro’s Tasty Table at Reeves-Sain bringing back the familiar recipes for lunch and snacks, introducing some of Tasty Table’s specialties, and serving up Reeves-Sain’s famous milkshakes.

Sain said that residents will enjoy the pharmacy knowledge, healthcare insights, and charm that they experienced Reeves-Sain. In addition to the state-of-the-art pharmacy, which will include compounding services and immunizations, the gift shop will also be coming back, in partnership with TWIG: The Write Impression Gifts. The Post Office will also return in the next few months.