OBITUARY: Gary Carl Emory

Gary Carl Emory, loving husband and father passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, he was 90 years old.

He will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by mother, Opal Emory; parents, Ran and Mabel Holt; and sons in law, Wade Royal and Dennis Cole.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Frances Baskett Emory; children, Theresa Cole, Anna Emory-Royal, Susan Weaver and her husband David, Patricia Emory-Walker and her husband Todd, Timothy Emory and his wife Evonne, and Mary Tuma and her husband David; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Mr. Emory was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and a long time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He was also part of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from the VA after many years in the dietary department.

In his later years, he enjoyed photography, music, dancing, and spending time with his beloved family. Mr. Emory was a kind, generous, and spiritual man who was deeply cherished and loved by all.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11:00-12:00 PM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with funeral mass beginning at 12:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Rose Knights of Columbus or St. Rose Catholic Church.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/