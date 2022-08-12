OBITUARY: Lee J. Smith

Mr. Lee J. Smith of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, he was 85 years old.

He was a native of Tiptonville TN and was the son of the late Hobart Lee Smith and Ella Gray Woods Smith Dean.

Mr. Smith was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. He was a retired Warehouse Manager for Goodyear and Georgia Boot Company.

He played Football for Murray State University and played for U.T. Martin before Volunteering for the United States Navy.

Survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Smith, Children; Karen Lee Tolbert and husband Lonnie, Belinda Pate and husband Mark, Bradley Smith and wife Kaylei, grandchildren; Mandi Tolbert, Eric Moore and wife Colleen, Susanna Tolbert, Amory Godley and husband Ben, Olivia Blackmon and husband Mark; great-grandchildren; Judah, Ellie; sister, Dorothy Kee.

Visitation will be 12Noon until 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Wayne Cornwell officiating, Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

