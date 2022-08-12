Friday, August 12, 2022
The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Could be Opening an Applebee’s on Broadway

photo by Robert Chavers

Country artist, Walker Hayes released the song “Fancy Like” in 2021 which catapulted not only the song but the restaurant Applebee’s.

Lyrics of the song say, “Yeah, We Fancy Like Applebee’s on a Date Night” mentioning the bourbon street steak and Oreo shake and now it seems there is talk of another country artist restaurant on Broadway.

In the podcast Gunner & Cheyenne on Demand, Hayes says there are talks of opening a “Fancy Like” Applebee’s on Broadway.

“Talk of us for real opening [an Applebee’s] down on Broadway in Nashville. Like a ‘Fancy Like’ Applebee’s,” Hayes stated on the podcast. He continued, “It’s a good time to be a country artist.”

After the popularity of the song, Applebee’s launched a “date night” campaign featuring the country music artist but they have not confirmed the opening of a restaurant on Broadway.

In the Nashville area, there is only one Applebee’s located at 718 Thompson Lane, Nashville.

