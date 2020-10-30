Dorothea Tinnin, was born on August 8, 1958 died peacefully on October 28, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Services will be at Woodfin Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Saturday October 31, 2020 from 12- 2 graveside following.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents Dorothea Counts and Rex Counts.

Dora is survived by Chris Tinnin her husband of 22 years and her Sister Donera Adcox.

She was loved by extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or The

Lustgarten Foundation.