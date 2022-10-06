OBITUARY: Donald Wayne Smotherman

Donald Wayne Smotherman passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, he was 79 years old.

Donnie was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County in the Crescent Community.

He was the son of the late Ernest and Edna Baird Smotherman. He was also preceded in death by his sister Shirley Finney.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane Loyd Smotherman; daughters, Sheri Arnette and husband Paul of Christiana, Shonda Vaughn of Eagleville; brother, Lloyd Smotherman and wife Karen of Franklin; three grandchildren, Emma Arnette, Mary Jane Arnette, Kylie Vaughn.

He was a 1962 graduate of Christiana High School. He worked as an electrician for Southern States Electric and Fox Brothers Electric. Donnie was retired after 21 years of service with the State of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance as Supervisor of Electrical Inspectors. Donnie was a 50-year member of Mars Hill Lodge # 129 and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of The Scottish Rite and a Shriner.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12Noon Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Masonic Service 12noon followed by funeral service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Bro. Darryl Lewis officiating. Mausoleum Entombment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers Paul Arnette, Lloyd Smotherman, Johnny Brown, Glenn Chrisman, Mac Chrisman, Tyler Chrisman, Sam Baskin, Alton Fann, Sam Melton.

www.woodfinchapel.com

