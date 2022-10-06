Thursday, October 6, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Donald Wayne Smotherman
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Donald Wayne Smotherman

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
20
Donald-Wayne-Smotherman

Donald Wayne Smotherman passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, he was 79 years old.

Donnie was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County in the Crescent Community.

He was the son of the late Ernest and Edna Baird Smotherman. He was also preceded in death by his sister Shirley Finney.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane Loyd Smotherman; daughters, Sheri Arnette and husband Paul of Christiana, Shonda Vaughn of Eagleville; brother, Lloyd Smotherman and wife Karen of Franklin; three grandchildren, Emma Arnette, Mary Jane Arnette, Kylie Vaughn.

He was a 1962 graduate of Christiana High School. He worked as an electrician for Southern States Electric and Fox Brothers Electric. Donnie was retired after 21 years of service with the State of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance as Supervisor of Electrical Inspectors. Donnie was a 50-year member of Mars Hill Lodge # 129 and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of The Scottish Rite and a Shriner.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12Noon Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Masonic Service 12noon followed by funeral service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Bro. Darryl Lewis officiating. Mausoleum Entombment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers Paul Arnette, Lloyd Smotherman, Johnny Brown, Glenn Chrisman, Mac Chrisman, Tyler Chrisman, Sam Baskin, Alton Fann, Sam Melton.

www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

 

Previous articleMega Millions Jackpot Tops $400 Million for October 7th Drawing
Next articleRibbon Cutting: Ideal dental in Murfreesboro
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.