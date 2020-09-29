John “Darren” Welker, age 52 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 as a result of injuries received in a motorcycle accident in North Carolina. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, he was raised in the Walter Hill Community.

Darren was a baptized believer since 1982 and served faithfully as a deacon of the Walter Hill Church of Christ for the past 20 years. He loved people and served others through his mission work in Honduras and with his talents as a state licensed contractor through his company, Craftman Builders.

He nurtured and now leaves behind his adoring wife, Christi (Hutchins) Welker; their devoted daughters, Devan (Blake) Archer and Kinsley Welker, all of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Margaret Estelle; parents, John and Margaret Welker of Walter Hill; a sister, Kandie (Chris) Smith; in laws, Doug and Brenda Hutchins of Murfreesboro; nieces and nephews, Autumn (Keaton) Gibson, Shayna King, Brittany (Tim) Huggard, Kyle Gentry, Neely Richardson, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00pm Wednesday and again Thursday from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at the Walter Hill Church of Christ with Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Drennan Cemetery with Brian Byrd, Erwin Hernandez, Luis Maldanado, Paul Richardson, Randy Cary, Richie Bolin, Thomas Byrd, Tim Weeks, Scott Jones serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Archer, Ryan Altimari, Brad Byrd, Brian Bowman, Chris Smith, Jack Black, Jerry Griggs, Joe Finch, Joey Black, Shane Brown and Steve Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ambassadors for Christ, P.O. Box 314, Smyrna, TN 37167 and the Walter Hill Church of Christ Missions Fund, 7277 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. An online guestbook is available for the Welker family at www.woodfinchapel.com.